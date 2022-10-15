The Record Delta | Custom Cabinets crowned 2022 Golf League Champions





BUCKHANNON — The action-packed Bob Cupp Memorial Golf League season came to a close this week, as the top two teams, Custom Cabinets and Hank Ellis Insurance, battled it out in the 18-hole match play Championship match at Buckhannon Country Club. In the end, it was Custom Cabinets, who cruised to the Bob Cupp Memorial League Championship after winning the 18-hole Championship match by a final score of 49 1/2 to 31 1/2. John Moss of Custom Cabinets secured the 18-hole low Gross score at 75, while teammate Chris Zickefoose earned Custom Cabinets with a score of 64.

With the win, Custom Cabinets capped off a dominant season on the greens with a Championship match win. Custom Cabinets entered the league Playoffs with a bye after winning two of the four quarter championships this season. The two teams competed hard and afterwards followed the Championship match up with a baked Steak dinner, held at the Buckhannon Country Club’s Links Restaurant.

18-hole Low Gross:

John Moss, Custom Cabinets – 75

Stephen Jeran/Chirs Brady, Hank Ellis Insurance – 77

18-hole Low Net Scores:

Chris Zickefoose, Custom Cabinets – 64

Forrest Elmore, Custom Cabinets – 66

John Reger, Custom Cabinets – 66

9-hole Low Gross Scores:

Chris Brady, Hank Ellis Insurance 33

John Moss, Custom Cabinets 35

Roger Abel, Custom Cabinets 37

9-hole Low Net Scores:

Roger Abel, Custom Cabinets – 27

Chris Zickefoose, Custom Cabinets 31

Forrest Elmore, Custom Cabinets 31

Hank Ellis, Hank Ellis Insurance 31