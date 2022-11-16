The Record Delta | B-UMS Volleyball wins Conference Championship, breaks school record

BUCKHANNON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School (B-UMS) Volleyball team capped off their season by bringing home their first conference championship.

The story of the team was redemption, after being handed defeats by East Fairmont and Bridgeport during the regular season, Coach Sheena Westfall highlighted the importance of preparation and execution saying, “We prepared all week for the day and it showed, we were limited in errors and played well as a team.”

The Little Lady Bucs would enter the tournament Seeded #3 after finishing their season 18-7-1, matched up against #6 seed Elkins, taking Sets 1 and 2 25-17 and 25-14 and defeating them 2-0.

The Little Lady Bucs would then move on to face #2 seed East Fairmont, where they would be challenged in Set 2, East Fairmont would take it 23-25. “I stressed to the girls about keeping momentum and energy on our side.” Highlighted Westfall. The Little Lady Bucs would rebound in the Finals Set 25-13 to keep their Championship hopes alive.

In the Championship game, which saw the Little Lady Bucs matched up against #1 Bridgeport, they lived up to their redemption. As they would score a win in both sets, 25-21 in Set 1 and 25-14 in Set 2, defeating Bridgeport and bringing home a much-deserved championship.

The Little Lady Bucs were showcased by notable performances in the tournament: Avery Hamer led in Kills (24) followed by Alivia Cogar (10). Jayla Westfall (29) and Kenzie Egress (19) led the team in Assists.

Avery Hamer (45), Alivia Cogar (29), Becca Pastorius (24), Kenzie Egress (23), Jayla Westfall (15) and Kristine Frye (11) totaled double-digit numbers in Digs, Kenzie Egress showcased in Aces with 15 .

The Little Lady Bucs broke several records this season; Avery Hamer led in Kills (126) surpassing the previous holder (65) set in 2019. Hamer would also break the school record in Digs (262), she would also tie the Block record with 5.

Kenzie Egress would break her own record in Aces (60) set in 2021, where she would record 80 on the season and Jayla Westfall recorded 161 Assists, breaking the previous record of 134 set in 2019.

Accompanying the record-breaking Athletes were a team of Contributors in all areas of excellence, Alivia Cogar (61) Becca Pastorius (51) and Kenzie Egress (19) joined Avery Hamer in double digit Kills. Jayla Westfall (9), Karson Karickhoff (2), Madelyn Tucker (2), Kristine Frye (1), Bralynn Guady (1), Kyrianna Kimble (1) and Pyper Mazarek (1) also contributed to the Immaculate season in Kills.

Kenzie Egress (108) followed Westfall’s record-breaking Assist season, accompanying Egress was Alivia Cogar (1) and Avery Hamer (2).

Kenzie Egress set the standard in Aces, however the team followed and responded as Becca Pastorius (75), Avery Hamer (48), Alivia Cogar (42) and Jayla Westfall (27) joined Egress in double digits this season. Pyper Mazarek (16), Kristine Frye (5), Braylea Squires (5), Madelyn Tucker (3), Karson Karickhoff (3), Kyrianna Kimble (3) were other Contributors in the category on the season.

Jayla Westfall (1), Alivia Cogar (1) and Kenzie Egress (1) recorded Blocks this season, accompanying Hamer.

Congratulations to the Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Volleyball Team on their Achievements in succeeding in team goals and bringing home their first Conference Championship.