The Record decides to omit the blatant handball and penalty Celtic should have had in their Ref watch article

John Beaton has been the name on all Celtic supporters’ lips since Saturday.

It’s a rare occasion where the referee, who has his own Ibrox Supporters club, referees a Celtic tie without controversy.

On Saturday, he was once again very much true to form.

But his most glaring “honest mistake” is not being scrutinized by anyone in the media.

In today’s Record, it is not even discussed in their Ref watch article.

The one opportunity where you would expect something like that to be challenged and discussed.

But no, we only get a small reference from ex-Premier League ref Dermot Gallagher, on the Red Card that Beaton was not at all anxious to give to Callum McGregor.

Yes, he thought long and hard about that one, didn’t he?

In a later article in the Record, we’re told that the introduction of VAR is imminent.

Former refs Steve Conroy and Des Raoche had this to say:

The word is that it is imminent. It has been trialled all season and by all accounts they are good to go. The latest fitness test for refs was on Sunday and there were meetings after that – so it might be more imminent than we think.

Well, if that really is the case, then it shouldn’t be too long before incidents like Saturday’s handball will become a thing of the past.

Or will they?

You would think in a situation like that, Beaton would have no choice but to give a penalty.

But in reality, Beaton being Beaton, he would probably choose not to review the penalty claim.

If he has like minded Buddies in the VAR center, I’m pretty sure they’d be happy to go along with that decision.

This is the thing we don’t know.

VAR, despite the fact it gives us the technology we need to review on field decisions, still has to be operated by a human being.

Will we even know who that person is?

And if so, will he have to declare his allegiances?

Yes, blatant handballs like Saturday’s could not realistically be overlooked, but the doubt is still there that those operating it will be totally honest.

If the introduction of VAR is imminent, then the media will be left with no choice but to review incidents like Saturday’s.

Instead of just ignoring them.

Just like they always do.