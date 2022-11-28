The recipe for sustained success in college football starts with landing top 150 recruits

What is the biggest ingredient within the recipe for success in competing for championships within major college football?

Stacking elite Talent class after class after class after class.

Yes, everything matters in major college football; schemes, coaching, and culture each plays a big role in the success of a program, but nothing impacts consistent winning at a high level like Talent and depth.

To illustrate this, let’s take a look at how much elite talent the teams in the top ten of the recent AP Top 25 compare.

For the purposes of this article, we will define elite Talent as Top 150 recruits according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

Here is a look at those top ten teams, how they rank within the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, and how many Top 150 recruits they feature on the roster this season.

• Well. 1 Georgia 12-0: 44 top 150 recruits

• Well. 2 Michigan 12-0: 16 top 150 recruits

• Well. 3 TCU 12-0: five top 150 recruits

• Well. 4 USC 11-1: 20 top 150 recruits

• Well. 5 Ohio State 11-1: 44 top 150 recruits

• Well. 6 Alabama 10-2: 54 top 150 recruits

• Well. 7 Tennessee 10-2: seven top 150 recruits

• Well. 8 Penn State 10-2: 14 top 150 recruits

• Well. 9 Washington 10-2: eight top 150 recruits

• Well. 10 Clemson 10-2: 34 top 150 recruits

Four teams have consistently competed for championships during the College Football Playoff era: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia.

Alabama signs an average of 13 top 150 recruits per cycle.

The secret to their success isn’t complicated. Year after year, those teams have the best players and the best depth. Those teams will have some down years because upsets and injuries happen during the course of a season, but their sustained success is due to talent.

The 247Sports Team Talent Composite, which ranks the Talent of teams, according to the recruiting rankings, features Alabama first, Georgia second, Ohio State third, and Clemson fifth.

Michigan checks in at No. 14 is the team Talent composite. TCU is the lowest of the top ten, coming in at No. 32. USC Ranks No. 11 overall. Penn State Ranks No. 15, Tennessee No. 19, and Washington No. 21.

Seven of the ten teams that currently rank inside the AP Top 25 rank inside the top 15 of the 247Sports Team Talent Composite.

Texas A&M, who is one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season, ranked No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Talent composite and has a roster that features 33 Top 150 recruits.

Mario Cristobal built an Oregon roster that features 22 top 150 recruits this season. The Ducks finished with a 9-3 record. Oregon Ranks No. 7 overall in the 247Sports Team Talent Composite.

Miami’s roster features 18 top 150 recruits this season. Five of those players were additions by Cristobal last offseason: WR Frank Ladson (transfer), DE Cyrus Moss, DE Nyjalik Kelly, TE Jaleel Skinner, and RB TreVonte’ Citizen.

Seven of the 18 top 150 recruits on Miami’s roster played a significant role this season: DT Leonard Taylor, DB James Williams, CB Tyrique Stevenson, WR Frank Ladson, RB Jaylan Knighton, OL Jalen Rivers, and OL DJ Scaife.

The current 2023 commit list for Miami features seven top 150 recruits. The Hurricanes are in play for a handful of more with the early signing period approaching.

Yes, the transfer Portal will help the Hurricanes make a year over year leap from this disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, but long term, sustained success will be determined by the program’s ability to stack high school talent.

Recent history shows that if UM is going to consistently compete for championships, they need to land at least ten top 150 recruits in this 2023 class. Then do it again in 2024, and 2025, and 2026…

Let’s see how many top 150 (elite prospects) recruits Miami can close between now and the end of the early signing period on December 23rd. The Hurricanes need more top end, elite talent on the roster as Mario Cristobal builds his program.