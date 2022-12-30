The Rebirth, Rise And Final Climb For Michigan Football

“Michigan football, welcome to the college football playoff.”

It was a sentence fans never thought they’d live to hear. Everyone is told football programs are cyclical like seasons. One day you could be bathing in the sun of success and the next in the middle of the coldest, darkest days of winter. For Michigan fans, it seemed even worse.

Since the National Championship of 1997, the program has gone through some tumultuous times. After the turn of the century, the Wolverines couldn’t beat their arch rivals. Legendary Coach Lloyd Carr left the program having lost 6 of the last 7 to the Buckeyes, a trend that wouldn’t change for another decade.

