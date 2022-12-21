Soccer players cutting their socks could be seen as a trend being followed by modern players. It is a trend that has been around for approximately 10 years. However, you’ll be surprised to know there are more than one ways these players cut their socks. Each cut has a different purpose.

As soccer evolves with time, its apparel has evolved too. But, with how uncomfortable soccer players are in their match socks, it seems there is still a long way to go. Many professional soccer players have been seen with holes in their socks and many also conceal a certain type of cut. Let’s find out the real reason why soccer players cut their socks.

Why do soccer players cut their socks?

Modern soccer match socks are still very much like they were a few decades ago. The material used to make these socks are known to have made the player’s foot slippery in the football boots. This happens especially when the socks get wet because of sweat or rainy conditions.

Long football socks tend to be too thick at the bottom pal, so I cut the bottoms off and wear something a little thinner. Makes it more comfortable in my boot #MOT https://t.co/fQdU9MGyml — Eunan O’Kane (@eunan10) November 26, 2017

Apart from making their soccer boots slippery inside, for players who have bulging leg muscles, these socks cause breathability issues. The tightness of the socks can prove particularly restrictive. It causes difficulties with effective blood flow and circulation.

Therefore, you will often see players showing up with cut-up socks for matches so that they do not face any issues while playing.

What are the ways in which soccer players cut their socks?

To remove the issue of Slipping feet, players are known to have cut the feet off of their socks. Brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have expanded their football range to include socks that have gripping pads on the bottom. Why don’t players just wear this instead? Because these socks do not go above the ankle.

Players simply cut off the feet of the match socks to expose the grippy bottoms of the other socks. A specific tape is used to mask the divide between the two socks.

On the other hand, to tackle the breathability issue, players cut out a chunk from the socks around their Shin area or make a number of small holes. This helps their Shin muscles to ease up and not create any tension.

Players generally cut holes in their socks in order to reduce pressure on the calf muscles, which are often restricted by the form-fitting, snug nature of the garment.

For players who have bulging leg muscles, socks can prove particularly restrictive, causing difficulties with effective blood flow and circulation, as well as breathability.

Therefore, players will often move to cut up their socks, in order to remove the problem and help improve their game.

Which players are known to cut their socks?

The trend seems to have hit the English the most. A number of players including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker, and Danny Rose have been seen with cut-up socks. Former West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku had also been spotted with socks that had holes.

On the other hand, it was spotted that Gareth Bale had the trend overseas. He wore cut socks during his tenure with Real Madrid and also with Wales at the FIFA World Cup.