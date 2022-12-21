The Real Goal Of The Cult

The much-awaited 12th Episode of The Eminence in Shadow (陰の実力者 オオクたててて!) is here, and it has again managed to deliver a delightful watch. We got action, comedy and many more from this already cast-heavy series. So without further ado, let us jump right into this review.

The Eminence in Shadow Episode 12 Overview

Still From The Eminence in Shadow

This series has garnered quite the hype after its release. And the credit surely goes to good animation, a relatable male lead and a bunch of beautiful anime girls who are sure to start waifu wars.

The anime is directed by Nakanishi Kazuya, who is also famous for his work with Re:Zero spindle Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu, Trinity Seven, Strike the Blood, etc. Nexus studio is handling the animation, which despite not being very famous in its field, is delivering satisfactory results as of now.

I have tried my best to keep the review as spoiler free as possible, but there are certain elements that I had to mention to give proper feedback.

– The Eminence in Shadow Episode 12 Review Contains Spoilers –

The Eminence in Shadow Episode 12 Review and Recap – Looking Back To The Past

This Episode was definitely heavier than its Counterparts as it Picks up right from the intense fight of Episode 11. After Cid wins against Aurora, the witch, a strange gate appears.

Still From The Eminence in Shadow

It looks like any other normal Sanctuary gate, only that it is bright red in color and it is huge. Another such gate appears and literally follows Cid around wherever he goes. Cid, being concerned that this gate might follow him home, decides to enter it and see for himself where it leads to.

On the other hand, the Shadow Garden crashes the Goddess’s trial and takes the Archbishop into custody. Alpha cooly states that they have only one aim and, that is to keep the situation in control until the gate of the Sanctuary closes.

Alpha believes that they can discover the Secrets of the Cult of Diablos through this gate, and thus she, along with other Shadow Garden members like Epsilon, Beta, Delta, etc enter the gate. They carry the Archbishop with them, and when the gate is about to close, Princess Alexia and Rose Oriana jump in as well.

After entering the sanctuary, Alpha leads her group to a chamber and reveals some of the biggest secrets of this anime. We also get to know about how she was turned into a Possessed being before Cid first found her.

The truth behind the Hero Olivier and the history behind the hero’s journey that the church vehemently wanted to protect also comes out here. From the previous episodes, we got a feeling that some shady things might be going on with the church, and we were absolutely right about it.

Read more: Moving In With Malaika Episode 11 Review: A Nagging Mother and Tired Kids

But Cid is not alone as he finds himself in front of Aurora, the witch of Calamity and the person with whom he fought in the last episode. He talks with her a little and even manages to find a way to escape. Because Cid wants to get out of this place and Aurora wants to be free, they decide to destroy the sanctuary, which is a memory prison and make everything disappear.

Still From The Eminence in Shadow

This Episode was an information-heavy Episode from which we got to know more about this world. They properly explore the Mystery behind the Cult of Diablos and their actual aim, and we also get some big Revelations about Alpha.

Verdict

I’m still amazed at how skillfully the Creators can incorporate random but funny Jokes between serious situations. But one thing is certain, this anime has definitely become more interesting than when it first started.

Its pace is good, and you find yourself waiting for the next episode. Watch this anime on Netflix.

Read more: Welcome to Chippendales Episode 6 Review: The Bad Times Have Started