The Real Field of Dreams: Pittsburgh’s Northside Sandlot Football

By Eugene Gino Mahofski, La Nostra Voce

Art Rooney’s name should ring a bell. He was the fellow who started sandlot football on the Northside of Pittsburgh. They eventually turned a semi-professional football team into the Pittsburgh Steelers dynasty. Beginning with the Hope Harvey football team (1920s), Rooney was a player/coach. He was the quarterback, while Brothers Dan and Jim played alongside. Brother Vince had the duties of water boy.

They changed into their homemade uniforms in the NS Hope Ward Firehouse. Art’s pal, Dr. Walter Harvey, would care for injured players without charge. Sometime between the Pittsburgh Pirates pro football team and the Steelers, there was the Rooney Reds Squad (1930s). My father, John, Uncle Walt Serbiski, and members of ISDA’s Northside Amity Lodge — Sam Ross, Patsy Massacci and Jim Rubino — played on that Championship team. The Steelers were born in the 1940s, and the Northside sandlot league played on.

Uncle Eugene “Onions” Mahofski led the NS Sheffield Apaches to several championships, while older brother Jack and a few cousins ​​played on the Squawker AC, another Champion Northside team.

During my formative years, our Northside neighborhood would huddle up for pickup games of street football. Everyone knew one another. Boys showed up from nearby city blocks. There was never a shortage of players, but often a shortage of footballs! This is where a discarded newspaper came into play. We would tightly roll the paper into a 6- to 8-inch makeshift football, held together with black electrical tape.

The street football first down and endzone markers consisted of car bumpers, telegraph poles, sewer lids, fire plugs and street corners. The playing field was always the width of the street. Lacking instant replay reviews, we instead opted for loud disputes. “You were out of bounds!” or “You never crossed the goal line!”

The Northside Manchester Rams sandlot football team sparked my passion for the game at age 14 (1950s). We sold booster cards and passed the hat at games to pay expenses. We were undefeated our first season. That year we proudly bought and sported our white Manchester jackets. “Manchester,” displayed over the top of a large red and white ram’s head, was sown in across the back.

Northside sandlot football games continued into my police career (Northside Saints, Northside AC). I ended up playing on the Tri-State All-Stars, a semi-pro independent league. Our last year we went undefeated. All gate monies went for team expenses — team jackets, equipment, uniforms and great banquets!

We played long-term prisoners housed in the maximum-security jail Western Penitentiary, and shorter-term prisoners locked up at the Allegheny County Workhouse. Neither of these convicted teams played away games, for obvious reasons.

These facilities always provide lockers, showers, refreshments and comfortable break areas at halftime. They were always hard-fought games. The inmates always rooted for our team. The Penitentiary was located in the Woods-Run section of the Northside. I think the prisoners felt we were their home team. Cheers for good play, and louder cheers when one of the prisoners was injured.

This is a snapshot in the history of Pittsburgh’s Northside sandlot football. Competition and camaraderie take me back to The Saltworks Football Field (“Fredricks Field”) once located in Manchester’s NS All these teams mentioned, at one time or another, played their best and showed their love of the game on that gridiron.