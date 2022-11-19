The Raptors have the most feast-or-famine defense in recent NBA history

Wednesday night’s win over the Miami Heat was the Raptoriest, which is now a word, game of the season. Meaning: Few other teams, and maybe no other team, could have won that game in the manner the Raptors did.

The Heat scored 18 points in the first five minutes and 40 seconds of the game. They scored on each of their first five possessions, and missed a measly pair of two-pointers in the first quarter — the first was putback off a Caleb Martin Offensive rebound, the second was a Duncan Robinson shot to beat the buzzer to end the frame . They hit the eight other 2s they took. The Raptors, who, in fairness, were playing without three rotation players and two starters, appeared to have no idea how to defend basic actions.

It got better from there, but the Heat finished the night shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 23-for-31 from 2. They had an effective field goal percentage, which heightens the importance of 3-pointers, of 64.4. For context, Boston leads the league this year with a 57.9 effective field goal percentage. According to Basketball Reference, teams were 16-0 when posting that effective field goal percentage or better heading into Wednesday’s games, and 122-4 last year.

Yet, Miami finished the game with just 104 points at a rate of 111.8 points per 100 possessions, which would rank a perfectly mediocre 17th in the league. That is because Miami turned the ball over 23 times.

The goal of defense has long been to make your opponent miss shots. What Nick Nurse’s team is suggesting, early in this season, is what if the goal should be to make your opponent not take a shot at all?

“I think it’s a little bit how we are going to play,” Nurse said. “You look at that and say, ‘Fifty-five percent and they have 13 3s to your seven — how do you win a game like that? Well, all you have to do is look at the total field goal attempts, and that is just so many more possessions that (the Raptors) got. That’s just … a little bit our style.”

“How many extra shots did they have?” Kyle Lowry asked. The Raptors took 20 more field goals than the Heat, with each team shooting 22 free throws. “That’s the game right there.

“They played their game to a T tonight. That’s what they do. That’s what good teams do: They play their game.”

Raptors opponents offense, by game Opponent Points 3-pointers EFG% TOV% Off Rtg Raptors W/L 105 10 55.8 17.3 106.1 W 112 13 55.6 14 114.7 L 112 11 57.2 16.3 117.9 L 90 8 39.8 12.1 92.8 W 109 16 60.8 13.5 117.2 W 112 16 62.2 15.8 120.4 L 109 11 53 17 105.8 W 100 14 46.8 20.9 90.9 W 111 12 58.4 18.8 114.4 L 104 13 52.8 17.8 108.3 W 111 9 58.1 21.4 107.8 L 109 9 49.4 16.4 112.4 W 132 15 64 18.2 126.9 L 118 19 61.6 20.6 115.7 L 111 10 51.9 18.3 111 W 104 13 64.4 24.3 111.8 W 109.5 (9) 12.4 (13) 55.6 (27) 17.9 (1) 110.7 (10)

(league rankings in parentheses)

We know that creating turnovers through ball pressure, unpredictable schemes and collapsing in the paint is a fundamental part of the Raptors’ path to success. Not only do they want to do it for the defense’s sake, but also to ignite the offense in transition. (That last part did not play out on Wednesday, as 18 of Miami’s 23 turnovers resulted in a stoppage in play, while another happened at the very end of the first quarter.) The feast-or-famine style of their defense is off the charts this year.

It stands to reason that the teams who are best at making their opponents shoot poorly have the best defenses, and that those who are bad at it are among the worst — and that is generally true. The Raptors are an exception. Last year, they finished with the league’s ninth-ranked defense while placing just 18th in opponent effective field goal percentage. That was already notable, as the eight teams that ranked ahead of them finished, in order of defensive rating, first, second, third, 12th, fifth, 10th, sixth and fourth in opponent eFG%. The best defensive team to finish behind Toronto in that statistic was Milwaukee, who ranked 14th in defense and 19th in opponent eFG%.

This year, it’s gotten plain silly. Before Thursday’s games, the Raptors ranked 10th in defensive ranking and 27th in opponent eFG%. Only four teams in the last 20 years have had a top-10 defense while having a bottom-10 opponent eFG%, and two of them come from the small sample size of this season, not yet a quarter done. (Hi, Cavs!)

Top-10 defenses allowing bottom-10 eFG% Team Season Def Rtg Opp EFG% 2022-23 110.7 (10) 55.6 (27) 2022-23 109.5 (6) 53.9 (21) 2019-20 108.9 (9) 54.6 (26) 2006-07 104.4 (10) 50.3 (22)

(league rankings in parentheses)

Can the Raptors continue to be a relatively strong defensive team while allowing their opponent to connect on so many of their shots? In other words: Is this sustainable?

“I think that we are getting close at covering some of that stuff up,” Nurse said after the Miami win. “I think we’re just a half count or a full count late in getting back to blocking some of those shots at the rim. I think we had a game (against) Chicago … when we were pretty much in rotation the whole night because of our scheme and everybody was really quick and energetic and getting back there. I think if I could see some improvement, it would probably be Christian (Koloko) and Chris (Boucher) getting there a count sooner so they’re not committing those little tap fouls. I think they’re shot blockers. I think they should be getting some of those and that would probably help the field goal percentage defense a little bit.”

Before we get to Nurse’s point, a quick note: A high opponent 3-point percentage is an easy way to bump up eFG%, and often written off to luck rather than defensive skill. However, Raptors opponents are shooting 36.1 percent from 3, just three-tenths of a percentage point above average, and shooting 35.3 treys per 100 possessions, 11th-most in the league. The Raptors’ schemes are not getting them buried in 3s. It’s been manageable.

Instead, the Raptors’ opponents are getting to the paint frequently, with 37.5 percent of their field goal attempts coming within six feet of the rim. Only Utah (ninth in defensive rating), San Antonio (29th) and Oklahoma City (14th) allow a higher percentage.

Indeed, containing dribble penetration has been a recurring problem for the Raptors this year. As Nurse alluded to, Defending the rim when opponents get there has also been an issue.

Opponents are shooting 61.3 percent against Koloko on shots within six feet from the rim and 71.7 percent on the same shots against Boucher. The former number is slightly below average for a big man rim-protector, and the latter is dreadful. There are other ways to impact defense as a big man — opponents are shooting 70.4 percent against Joel Embiid near the rim this year, and he has a huge impact in terms of deterring those shots in the first place.

Notably, the Raptors have seen a big defensive improvement with Koloko, the team’s only true high-volume shot blocker, on the floor. The team has a defensive rating of 100.9 and an opponent eFG% of 51.6 when he’s playing, and are at 115.0 and 57.7 when he’s not. Those numbers have remained fairly stable whether he has played with mostly starters or reserve-heavy lineups. Another thing that stands out: The Raptors are allowing 98.3 points per 100 possessions when Koloko and the injured Pascal Siakam share the floor. Koloko’s presence is obviously helping, even if he is only blocking or altering an unspectacular number of the shots contested in his area and committing fouls as often as a young Amir Johnson.

In short, allowing opponents to shoot this well from the field while maintaining a solid defense is likely not sustainable. However, the Raptors have multiple hopes on that front: 1) The likes of Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet and the injured Precious Achiuwa improve on the perimeter, where they can be stouter than they have been, allowing them to rely less on aggressive trapping; 2) Siakam, who goes through defensive rotations as well or better than any of his teammates, returns from his adductor injury reasonably soon; 3) Koloko gets better Defending in space so he can play a bit more often; 4) The Raptors acquire a center with Koloko’s rim-protection skills who is an improvement on the Rookie elsewhere.

It should be reassuring, at least, that the sample is big enough to prove the Raptors can routinely make their opponents this uncomfortable. It is not an anomaly bound to regress. There was a preseason worry that their defensive strategy would be better scouted this year, therefore making them easier to prepare for. However, the Raptors led the league in forced turnovers last season, and they are doing it again this year. The percentage might fall a little bit, but they should continue to terrorize their opponents in that manner. Just ask the Heat.

