The Rams have the 8th-youngest roster in the NFL for 2022

Even though the Los Angeles Rams are known for adding proven veterans and established players rather than drafting rookies, they’ve managed to field one of the youngest rosters in the NFL each year under Sean McVay. That remains true in 2022, despite the team adding Bobby Wagner and Troy Hill to the team – both of whom are over 30 years old.

According to Spotrac, the Rams have the eighth-youngest team in the NFL this year. They have an average age of 26 years old, which is actually slightly higher than last year (25.94, 11th in the NFL).

It’s somewhat surprising that they got older this season despite losing 40-year-old Andrew Whitworth to retirement, but Wagner being 32 offset Whitworth’s departure a bit. Only the Lions, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Jaguars, Eagles and Chiefs have younger rosters than the Rams Entering Week 1.

The Buccaneers have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed closely by the Saints and Patriots. Surprisingly, the Cardinals have the fourth-oldest roster, and the Bills have the fifth-oldest.

The difference between the youngest and oldest rosters in the NFL is only about 2 years.

As for the Rams, the oldest player on the team is now Matthew Stafford, who is 34 years old. Wagner (32), Hill (31) and Aaron Donald (31) follow close behind, with Rob Havenstein (30) and Leonard Floyd (30) being the only other players who are over the age of 29.

Tutu Atwell, Ernest Jones, Derion Kendrick and Kyren Williams are all just 22 years old, the youngest on the team.