The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

Josh McDaniels vs. Jeff Saturday

This is not a Matchup I would’ve expected to be covering at the beginning of the season.

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with Head Coach Frank Reich after nearly five seasons, following the Colts’ 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Colts Owner Jim Irsay made the decision to name former starting center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach.

The Silver and Black now prepare to face unpredictability. Despite his lack of coaching experience, Saturday spent 13 seasons snapping the ball to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. In Saturday’s playing career in Indianapolis, he was a two-time First Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. And while this is Saturday’s first game as an NFL coach, he was previously the head coach of Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia for three seasons.

“I do know Jeff in terms of the person, and I think this guy was a great, great football player,” said Josh McDaniels. “I think he knows the game really, really well and I would assume they’re going to let the coaches who’ve been there coach. The scheme isn’t going to dramatically change on offense or defense or in the kicking game.

“They’re going to be ready to go, because Jeff will have them ready to go. He’s a football player at heart, he’s a football person at heart and he knows what goes into winning and losing. He was a tough player when he played.”