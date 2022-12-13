The Quintessential American golf design like you’ve never seen it: Our exclusive drone tour of National Golf Links | Courses

His National Golf Links, once completed on the east end of Long Island, was instantly recognized as groundbreaking, an immense and audacious course unlike anything else that previously existed in the states. Prospective designers traveled to study it, taking its Lessons home with them, particularly how the architecture, like the links, provided options in allowing players to navigate different routes from tee to hole, avoiding its pernicious hazards in their own ways. Like St. Andrews, a source of inspiration, National runs out and back, its holes coupled side-by-side, beginning and ending at a stately clubhouse near a great body of water. It is also like St. Andrews in that it’s not replicable: The dimensions of its features and the giant, asymmetrical ground movements are too unique to transport. Although Macdonald, and later Seth Raynor, who helped him construct it, would go on to build dozens of courses using these holes as models, none of them possess the size or ingenuity of NGLA.