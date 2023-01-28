The Quick Scout: Previewing Sunday’s Drake-Belmont Matchup from an NBA Lens – NBA Draft Digest

Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries and Belmont senior Ben Sheppard are two of the best mid-major wing prospects because of their production, translatable NBA skills and projectable roles. Both are the focal points of opposing Scouting reports, pace their respective teams in scoring (DeVries at 18.9 and Sheppard at 18.7), have shown encouraging year-to-year development in their game and are expected to become members of an NBA system (parent club or G League affiliate).

