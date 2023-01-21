The Quick Scout: Previewing Dayton vs. George Washington – NBA Draft Digest

The Atlantic 10 is arguably the most underrated league in the nation. It’s a competitive league filled with legit Talent for NBA and Overseas organizations. I’m looking forward to Scouting in-person one of the better A10 matchups of the weekend, Dayton versus George Washington.

This game features a potential first round pick, a future NBA selection, G League candidates and multiple long term prospects to track. Let’s get you ready to Scout Dayton against George Washington.

