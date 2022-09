The Puttery brings 23,000 square feet of mini golfing, dining and drinking space to a two-story concept neighboring B&B Butchers and Restaurant. A far cry from mini golf courses of times past with green turf and working windmills, the Puttery lets guests choose from three nine-hole courses, decked out from floor to ceiling in themed decor, allowing for a fully immersive experience.

The Puttery

The Lodge features a ski resort-style atmosphere with snowy wallpaper, and is fitted with ski racks, ski lift seating, a mock fireplace and a towering grizzly bear keeping careful watch of the room. The Conservatory is a desert-inspired space, complete with tall, prickly cacti. And the Library is a dimly lit, Moody room made up of Cozy seating areas and wall-to-wall bookshelves.

At the entrance of each course, guests check in with a host, choose appropriate clubs, then begin their game, which is tracked by a digital scoring system. For an added layer of fun, players can opt for a curated cocktail, provided on each course, to sip on as they putt through.

The Puttery

Golf enthusiast or not, the site packs plenty of appeal for 21-and-up visitors. Bars on each level serve as lively gathering places before or after playing a course, and a well-appointed terrace boasting sweeping views of the downtown skyline offers comfortable outdoor seating.

Long corridors boasting golf-inspired installations and selfie stations on each course provide Insta-worthy moments at every turn. Guests looking to make a night of it can stay for a nightcap, securing a seat in one of the Puttery’s many full-service dining rooms. Snacky eats include items like bruschetta, meatballs and charcuterie boards.

The Puttery

The Puttery was born from Drive Shack Inc., an operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, whose portfolio also includes American Golf and Drive Shack. The Puttery’s Houston location is the company’s second in Texas, and the fifth nationwide.

The Puttery

Find it: 1818 Washington Ave Ste 180, Houston, TX 77007; (346) 406-1300