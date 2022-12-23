‘The Purple Lady’ led a colorful, productive life advocating for Chattanooga arts, animals, education, children

Sonia Young, better known as “The Purple Lady,” was a colorful fixture in Chattanooga and an advocate for animals, the arts, education, children and so much more. She died Thursday and is remembered as a passionate advocate for the city she loved.

Young was born in Chattanooga in 1934 and was easily identifiable thanks to her affinity for all things purple. Her car, her clothes and her jewelry were a shade of purple, and callers to her voicemail were always reminded, “Have a perfectly purple day. Lavender love!”

Young served on the boards of McKamey Animal Center and Chattanooga Zoo, organizing numerous fundraisers for both.

Young was an active member of many boards over the years and founded the Chattanooga Theater Center’s Youth Theater and initiated a fundraising campaign on her 80th birthday to establish the Chattanooga’s Zoo’s giraffe exhibit.

She served as president of the boards of Chattanooga Theater Centre, Chattanooga Ballet and former Chattanooga Opera Association. She served on the boards of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Association, the AIM Center, Tennessee River Gorge Trust, Chattanooga Cares, the Allied Arts, Hamilton County Library and Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. She served on the Advisory board for the Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts.

“Sonia was one of a kind and uniquely and consistently passionate about all things cultural in our community from the first day I arrived,” said Bob Bernhardt, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera music director emeritus. “She made great contributions for all of us, and I am saddened by her loss.”

She started her teaching career working with children at the Siskin Child Study Center and the Chattanooga Hamilton County Speech and Hearing Center. For 34 years she served as Adjunct Professor in the theater and speech department at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, retiring from the position at age 84.

As a journalist, she covered everything from fundraising galas to symphonies and opera performances to theater productions.

Her column, “The Pen of the Purple Lady,” appeared in a variety of publications over the years including The Chattanooga Times, Chattanooga Life & Leisure and finally the Mountain Mirror.

Mirror Editor Ferris Robinson said she spoke with Young on many occasions over the years.

“We talked regularly at length, and she was so encouraging about the Mountain Mirror and how it was heading,” Robinson said by phone. “She always took a minute to say that, and that meant a lot.”

Robinson said she was always impressed by Young’s passion for the projects she was involved in.

“She had a heart for bettering the community, and there were so many projects that were dear to her, like Chattanooga Cares,” Robinson said. “She helped get that going. She was also very active in the arts. She is responsible for a lot of things that are now part of Chattanooga.”

