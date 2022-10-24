The Pulse: World Series preview, an NFL reset and a memorable goal

Start every morning with The Pulse in your inbox. Sign up here.

Good morning! Don’t get swept at home today, OK?

While You Were Sleeping

The World Series is going to be so fun

It’s a Delicious matchup: The Juggernaut Astros, a ruthless bunch fresh off sweeping the Yankees, against the upstart Phillies, the team that barely made it into the postseason and feels like a team of destiny. It should make a Fantastic World Series.

We have all week to overanalyze every matchup. Some pertinent storylines for what’s at stake here:

The Phillies fired their manager this year. Joe Girardi coached 51 games this season before management pulled the plug, a gutsy move that will be praised by history. Rob Thomson took over and here they are, having won the NLCS in just five games with a 4-3 win over the Padres on Sunday. Unheard of.

Will Dusty finally get his ring? Astros manager Dusty Baker is one of the best in the sport’s history by now, but is 0-2 in World Series Appearances as a manager. This might be his best team. They’re hungry. BetMGM has Houston as -185 to win it all.

What about Bryce Harper? Sunday was a signature moment for Harper, Matt Gelb writes. The two-time NL MVP is in his first World Series and playing the best baseball of his career. His two-run homer in the eighth inning clinched the series for the Phillies and sent an entire town into a frenzy. His career has been about high expectations since he was 17 years old — how will he react at the zenith?

Meanwhile, this is normal for the Astros, who booked their fourth World Series trip in six years Sunday by mercifully ending a bad series on the road. It’s a massive disappointment for the Yankees, and Judge Watch begins anew.

The World Series begins Friday in Houston.

NFL Reset

What a weird Sunday

A funny thing happens in the NFL when you think you have a good handle on who’s good and who’s not — it flips. Sunday was a weird reorganization of everything we knew:

“Am I living in a simulation?” weird: Geno Smith and the Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West after Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers. They’re certified playoff contenders. Seattle Somehow appears to have gotten better by trading former superstar quarterback Russell Wilson away. Still feels fake. My nurse can wake me up now.

“This game was fixed, right?” weird: The Panthers, a low-talent bunch in the midst of an awful season, put the screws to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 21-3. Tampa Bay is just 3-4 and the NFC South is an absolute mess. Prepare yourself for the “Brady’s done” news cycle. It might be correct this time. Are the Bucs even going to make the playoffs?

“Daniel Jones? Are you sure?” weird: Yes, Daniel Jones and the Giants are 6-1 after Sunday’s 23-17 win on the road in Jacksonville. New Coach Brian Daboll has Somehow Resurrected old Saquon Barkley and the Giants have shockingly been one of the NFC’s best this year. I don’t think their fans even thought this possible.

“Aaron Rodgers is at a midseason crossroads” weird: Maybe this one isn’t so weird, but the Packers’ brewing disaster feels a little more permanent this time. Rodgers’ Packer teams always seem to hit some speed bumps during the year that lead to testy press conferences from the quarterback, but Sunday’s 23-21 loss to a bad Commanders team is disastrous. Green Bay is 3-4, with Buffalo on deck. 😬

Did we miss any other weirdness? Here’s the full weekend Roundup from Sunday’s action.

Pulse Check

Are the Lakers and Sixers OK?

We all thought this might happen — the Lakers, kings of bad vibes, looking terrible to start the season — and yet it is still jarring to see it happen in real time. They’re as bad as advertised, falling to 0-3 after a close loss to Portland on Sunday afternoon.

Russell Westbrook is 4-of-26 in the last two games. As a team, the Lakers are shooting 21 percent from 3 through the first three games. That cannot happen if this team is expected to compete.

Also struggling: The 76ers — considered title favorites by many — are 0-3 to start the season after Saturday’s 11-point loss to a bad Spurs team. Joel Embiid started slowly but scored 40 points in Saturday’s loss. What gives?

This team is built to win a title, now. Something to monitor in the early going.

Briefs

Massive bummer for the Jets

Jets running back Breece Hall left Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Broncos with what is likely an ACL tear, New York Coach Robert Saleh said afterward. Hall, a rookie, has arguably been the Jets’ best player during their surprising 5-2 start, with 609 yards from scrimmage.

Zion Williamson suffers hip contusion

A promising start for the Pelicans lost a little momentum in Sunday’s loss to the Jazz, but that’s not the focus of their anxiety right now — young superstar Zion Williamson’s hip is. The injury-prone forward didn’t finish Sunday’s game due to a hip contusion, although the team said afterwards it was a precautionary move. We’ll see if he plays Tuesday.

Things You Need to See

Crystal Dunn with a laser

We had some electric moments Sunday. Crystal Dunn did her best Bryce Harper impression on the country’s opposite coast with this screamer in stoppage time that put Portland Thorns FC into the NWSL final.

A packed stadium went berserk. Art.

(Photo: Brad Penner/USA Today)