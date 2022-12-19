The Pulse: The World Cup final had everything, worst NFL play ever and Looming Lakers questions

Start every morning with The Pulse in your inbox. Sign up here.

World Cup Update

This game had everything

The World Cup final felt like the best-case scenario for all-around soccer fans: Kylian Mbappé had his moment — three of them, actually — Lionel Messi got his title and we all got to sit back and enjoy … the best World Cup final in history. Agree?

Mbappé edged Messi by one goal for the Golden Boot, a decent consolation prize, but the Argentinian became the first player ever to score in every round of the World Cup and is bringing home the Trophy he’s coveted since childhood. It all just feels right.

Messi, 35, said he won’t yet retire from international competition because he wants to “continue playing as a champion.” He recently said this World Cup was his last, but could the win have him eyeing another go-around?

NFL Playoff Picture

New York’s Giant steps

The Giants (8-5-1) took the clear lead for the second NFC wild-card spot with their win over the Commanders (7-6-1) on “Sunday Night Football.” Washington is still in position for the third wild card but saw its playoff odds drop to 21.4 percent, per Austin Mock’s model.

The rest of the NFL playoff picture is coming into full focus after almost 15 weeks of football — see you tonight, Rams and Packers. Here’s where things stand:

Locks: Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys. Philadelphia got a nice boost when Dak Prescott threw a pick-six to seal Dallas’ OT loss to Jacksonville.

Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings, 49ers and Cowboys. Philadelphia got a nice boost when Dak Prescott threw a pick-six to seal Dallas’ OT loss to Jacksonville. If the season ended today: The Bengals, Titans, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Bucs, Giants and Commanders are in. Cincinnati racked up 34 straight points on the road against the Bucs to make a serious move in the AFC. Los Angeles also made a jump back to relevance thanks to a stellar last drive and New England’s loss (more on that later).

The Bengals, Titans, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Bucs, Giants and Commanders are in. on the road against the Bucs to make a serious move in the AFC. Los Angeles also made a jump back to relevance thanks to a stellar last drive and New England’s loss (more on that later). Bubble teams: Patriots, Jets, Seahawks and Lions. Detroit managed its sixth win in seven games yesterday, outlasting the Jets, who have four days to figure out who’s starting at QB before taking on the Jags. These Lions might really be capital-D Different.

Patriots, Jets, Seahawks and Lions. Detroit managed its sixth win in seven games yesterday, outlasting the Jets, who have four days to figure out who’s starting at QB before taking on the Jags. Eliminated: Texans, Bears, Cardinals and Broncos.

Things You Need to See

World NFL play ever?

If you’ve somehow missed it, the The Raiders stunned the Patriots on the last play of their game Yesterday to win 30-24. New England attempted a lateral that failed miserably and led to an all-time hilarious, game-winning defensive touchdown. Las Vegas kept its playoff chances alive and damaged New England’s in one fell swoop.

Pulse Check

Are the Lakers cooked?



(Photo: David Richard / USA Today)

Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month with a right foot injury suffered in Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Shams Charania reports. The Lakers (13-16, 12th in the West) are bracing for his indefinite absence.

Losing Davis, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career, obviously puts Los Angeles at risk of missing even the Play-In Tournament Will this impact the Lakers’ activity on the trade market? Is the season even worth saving with Davis missing a month-plus? We’ll keep you posted.

Briefs

Jokić’s historic outing

Nikola Jokić went off for 40 points, 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to lead the Nuggets’ 119-115 win over the Hornets last night. He’s the third player in NBA history to notch 35 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists in a game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (eight times) and Elgin Baylor. Heard of ’em?

TCU’s Duggan declares for draft

Quarterback Max Duggan will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Duggan finished second in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting, leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and its first College Football Playoff appearance; he’ll still play in the postseason. Duggan, a 21-year-old senior, graduated this month but has one more year of eligibility because of the 2020 COVID Eligibility year. Chandler Morris is the favorite to succeed Duggan.

Nix returning to Oregon

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix will return to Eugene for his final year of eligibility next season. They finished in the top 10 nationally in yards per attempt and pass efficiency and No. 2 in completion percentage. The Auburn transfer’s top two receivers are currently set to return as well. After a strong year in 2022, the Pac-12 is shaping up for another intriguing season with its top three quarterbacks — Nix, Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. — all coming back.

(Top photo: Yukihito Taguchi / USA Today)