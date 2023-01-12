The Pulse: Lamar’s curious case, new NBA mock and PaytonWatch

Start every morning with The Pulse in your inbox. Sign up here.

Good morning! Watch out for Scoot coming down the lane.

Narratives

What’s up with Lamar?

Sunday night, the Ravens will play the Bengals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Lamar Jackson, the former league MVP and longtime franchise cornerstone, probably won’t suit up.

We might never see him in a Ravens uniform again, either. What gives?

Jackson sprained his PCL in Baltimore’s Dec. 4 games against the Broncos and hasn’t played since. It’s Jackson’s second straight season marred by injury.

against the Broncos and hasn’t played since. It’s Jackson’s second straight season marred by injury. He’s also up for a new contract next season , and it’s unclear whether he and the Ravens can agree on terms. They reportedly turned down a $250 million contract offer ($133 million guaranteed) last offseason, hoping for a deal closer to the fully guaranteed contract Cleveland gave Deshaun Watson. Jackson has acted as his own agent.

Jackson, 26, is still so young by modern quarterback standards. Just one year older than … reigning college national Champion Stetson Bennett.

Something to watch this offseason. For now, Jackson still looms large over this weekend’s playoff matchup with the Bengals. If he can’t go, the Ravens will try to beat the red-hot Bengals with either Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown. They’ll have to rely on another stout defensive effort if they have any shot of winning.

Good luck.

Feedback Loop

You’re certified Fields Believers

Nearly 83 percent of you think Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for the Bears next season. Congratulations to him for instilling such confidence against the No. 1 pick. Bryce Young received 13 percent of the vote, while CJ Stroud got 4 percent.

Thanks as always for voting.

Mock Draft SZN

Don’t sleep on Scoot

Sam Vecenie makes his triumphant return with a new 2023 NBA mock draft today, and it’s no surprise to see Victor Wembanayama at the top. Barring something major, we can write that one down in ink.

But Let’s talk about Scoot Henderson, as sure a No. 2 picks as there’s ever been. Vecenie notes Henderson would’ve been No. 1 overall in either the 2020 or 2022 draft.

The young point guard is as athletic as Ja Morant and Derrick Rose , with a preternatural feel for the game. Scary. Just watch this poster dunk from the other night. They’re 18.

Wembanyama might be the best prospect since LeBron James, but we should be excited to see Scoot play, too.

After No. 2, though, the questions begin. See the rest of Sam’s mock for answers.

Briefs

PaytonWatch has begun

Expect to see former Saints Coach Sean Payton’s name dominate the news cycle in the coming weeks. Payton, who stepped away from the Saints after 15 years, is the market’s clear-cut best candidate and has already received significant interest from teams with openings. Denver, Arizona and Houston reportedly already have interviews lined up.

Jeff Howe broke down each opening — plus potential openings. Payton will have his pick of vacancies, most likely, though there is a catch: Whichever team hires him must trade for him, as the Coach is under contract in New Orleans until 2024.

Dodgers trade for SS

Los Angeles missed out on each elite free-agent shortstop this offseason, so trading for the Marlins’ Miguel Rojas Yesterday made sense. Rojas debuted with the Dodgers in 2014 and landed in Miami, ironically via trade after that rookie season.

Correa speaks

You have to credit the Twins for persistence. They stayed in contact with Carlos Correa’s camp through two megadeals for the star shortstop, making sure they didn’t squander their chance to re-sign him. He said yesterday in his reintroduction press conference that his “heart was (in Minnesota).” Dan Hayes has a great story about Correa’s “euphoric” return to the Twins.

