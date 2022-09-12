The PSAL Boy’s Basketball Czar

We can all agree that Dwayne “Tiny” Morton is anything if not resilient. Starting out as a star college basketball player, Morton Evolved into one of the most successful head coaches in New York high school basketball, taking Abraham Lincoln HS to multiple city and state championships and almost single-handedly putting Coney Island on the map.

Morton then tried his hand at the Division I College level, becoming an Assistant Coach at Seton Hall before once again returning to the high school circuit. “Cat” might be the better nickname for Morton as he seems to both have nine lives and the ability to always land on his feet. NYCHoops.net has just learned that Morton has been elevated to one of the highest levels of the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL).

With the sudden passing of longtime PSAL Executive Director Donald Douglas in 2021, legendary Coach Ray Haskins was elevated to that role. “[Haskins] being a huge mentor to me, he practically saved my career before I had a career,” said Morton. “So when I had a desire to help him and the PSAL, I think he already had me penciled in [for the job].”