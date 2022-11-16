The pros and cons of having the state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls for local teams

SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) – The State Volleyball Tournaments begin Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes which is great. Every coach I’ve talked to over the years wants that to be a permanent thing.

Two of the three top seeds will get to play in their home town. Sioux Falls Christian in Class “A” and Washington in “AA”. While you might think that would give them an advantage being at home, it’s not quite that simple.

Sleeping in your own bed and staying in more of a routine is great, but the girls will also miss out on some things as a result.

SF Christian Head Coach Darci Wassenaar says, “But you also miss a little bit of the state feel, so sometimes the girls are bummed about not staying in a hotel or that experience that you have too. But there’s definitely positives that come along with it too. We hope to have a great crowd being right here in Sioux Falls.”

Washington Head Coach Kelly Schroeder says “There’s definitely pros and cons. Girls getting to sleep in their own bed is always nice. The downside of it is that everyone has to travel separately. So we don’t have that bus and we don’t have that hotel to have that togetherness. We’re going to do things throughout the day together. We’re going to have breakfast together and get together at somebodies house and do some different things.”

Both the Warriors and Chargers are the top seeds in the top 2 classes and Warner is #1 in Class “B”. We’ll hear more from the coaches tomorrow night with matches starting Thursday at noon.

