The proposal to adopt a shot clock in high school basketball fails to make it out of committee

— The NC High School Athletic Association Board of Directors Sports Committee declined to send a proposal to adopt a 35-second shot clock in high school basketball to the full board for a vote.

On Wednesday, the Sports Committee said adopting a shot clock “would create an unfair burden on member schools.”

The committee said a previous survey of member schools showed that the membership does not support adopting the shot clock today. That survey was separate from a survey conducted by the NC Basketball Coaches Association that showed less than a quarter of basketball coaches opposed the adoption of the shot clock.

The NCHSAA estimates that implementing the shot clock would cost between $3,000 and $4,000 per school, plus the cost of an additional clock operator for each game.

Under the proposed plan submitted by the NCBCA, a 35-second shot clock would have been phased in over three years, beginning as early as the 2023-2024 season and would have applied to both boys and girls basketball.

The plan was designed similar to a plan from Georgia to adopt the shot clock there. The shot clock would have been allowed in non-conference games and during in-season tournaments and showcases if participating teams agreed to use it in the first year. In the second year, conferences would have been allowed to adopt the shot clock if all members of the conference agreed, but it still would not be required. However, in year three, the shot clock would have become mandatory and would have been included during the state playoff competition.

For years, the National Federation of State High School Associations, the national governing body of high school sports, has banned the use of a shot clock in high school basketball. However, in May 2021, the NFHS Board of Directors voted to allow each individual state association to determine whether or not a shot clock would be used.

Last December, the NCHSAA Board of Directors considered another proposal to adopt a shot clock in North Carolina high school basketball, but that proposal did not make it out of committee.