THE PROM Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theaters in 2023

Chanhassen Dinner Theaters has announced that it will produce THE PROM, Broadway’s Smash hit musical comedy, on its Main Stage to be directed by Michael Brindisi and choreographed by Tamara Kangas Erickson. THE PROM will open on February 10, 2023, with official opening night festivities taking place on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Following a successful year on Broadway, an equally successful year-long national tour and a wildly popular Netflix film starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, THE PROM is now available to the Regional Theater market. As it often happens, CDT is one of the first Theaters in the Nation to gain the rights to produce THE PROM. Such was the case with other new Releases for Productions including Disney titles Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Newsies, and CATS, and Les Misérables. Stated Resident Artistic Director and President, Michael Brindisi, “It’s a Privilege to be a Theater company that is among the first to get the newer titles, and we’re so happy to bring them to our audiences when it happens. Our long-standing relationships with the Licensing houses and Reputation in the industry provides us with these opportunities and we love to be able to jump on them. We are also actively working to develop and Widen our audience scope as we look to our future.”

With a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar (lyrics by Chad Beguelin), THE PROM is a contemporary musical written in the classic, big, Broadway musical style. It is a production designed to lift you up and make you laugh with its show-stopping dance numbers, Tony Award-winning musical score and a story that champions acceptance and celebrates being the person you were meant to be.

Based loosely on a true story taking place in Mississippi, the musical is set in small-town Indiana. Emma just wants to take her girlfriend to the prom, but the school board is having none of it and has canceled the prom for everyone. Meanwhile, in New York City, four fabulous fading Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear about the trouble brewing around the small-town prom – and that the press is involved – they know it’s time to put a Spotlight on the issue…and themselves. They swoop in to help Emma, ​​and now the community has a date with destiny. Broadway’s brassiest have come to fight the injustice and kick-ball-change the world!

THE PROM is full of positive messages about promoting kindness, love, and acceptance, all issues confronting people today. Shining performances by this cast will remind you of what Broadway heart and fierceness are all about. So, toss on a corsage, grab your dance partner, and throw up those jazz hands because you belong at THE PROM.

Casting is complete (cast list at the end) and Brindisi’s gifted design team is assembled. They include: Tamara Kangas Erickson (choreographer), Andrew Kust (musical director), Nayna Ramey (scenic design), Rich Hamson (costume design), Sue Ellen Berger (lighting design), and Russ Haynes (sound design).

THE PROM will play on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage through June 10, 2023. THE PROM may be most appropriate for guests age 11 and up. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production of THE PROM has its first preview on Friday, February 10, with an official opening on Friday, February 17. THE PROM will be performed eight times weekly with evening performances Tuesday through Sunday evenings, and Wednesday and Saturday matinees. Dinner and show ticket prices: Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday evenings $83; Friday and Saturday evenings $98; Wednesday matinees $73 and Saturday matinees $80; Sunday $93. Groups of 12 or more are eligible to receive special discounts. For specific times, reservations and information, call the CDT box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com