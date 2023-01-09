The poet of silence, Doyen of Kashmiri literature is no more

Srinagar, Jan 9: The doyen of Kashmir’s literature, Professor Rehman Rahi, 98, Kashmir’s first Jnanpith awardee, died on Monday at his residence in the Nowshera area of ​​Srinagar.

The legendary poet Rahman Rahi was an iconic figure as far as Kashmir’s vast literature is concerned. Undeniably, Rahi’s contributions to the Kashmiri language and Poetry are unfathomable. He has written and translated over a dozen volumes, served as a mentor to hundreds of scholars and mentored many more. He received practically every honor for his contributions to the Kashmiri language.

Who was Rehman Rahi?

The legendary poet was born in Srinagar in 1925. In the beginning he worked in the government’s Public Works Department as a clerk for a few months in 1948. He was also involved with the Progressive Writers’ Association, where he was eventually promoted to the position of general secretary.

Rehman Rahi edited a few issues of Kwang Posh, the Progressive Writers Association’s literary journal. Later, he worked as a sub-editor for the Urdu daily. He studied Persian at Jammu and Kashmir University, where he also taught Persian, and received his MA in both English and Persian there in 1952. From 1953 until 1955 he served on the editorial board of the Delhi-based Urdu daily Aajkal.

Abdur Rehman Mir is Rahi’s birth name. After completing his Masters degree in Persian language, In 1977, he joined The University of Kashmir’s newly formed Department of Kashmiri. Until his retirement, he was a Professor at the Kashmiri department of the University.

Rahi received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for “Nauroz-i-Saba,” a collection of his excellent poems, making him the youngest Indian to achieve this milestone.

Rahi was also conferred with India’s highest literary honor, The Sahitya Academy Fellowship in 2000. The Fellowship was awarded in honor of his extensive contributions to Kashmiri literature and culture. In 2007, Rahi was awarded the Jnanpith (for the year 2004) for his literary contributions. He is the only Kashmiri to ever receive this honor.

He translated the works of Baba Farid into Kashmiri language while Dina Nath Naadim’s influence was apparent in his early works.

Rahi is survived by three sons and a daughter. His wife had already passed away.

The living Legend

Rahi has had a profound impact on Kashmiri culture and literature as a respected poet, forward-thinking critic and literary theorist. His Distinctive use of Kashmiri to communicate universal topics was unique.

He stands out from his contemporaries because of his Legacy as the Creator of his own vernacular for expression. His creative achievements have significantly broadened the Poetic and imaginative potential of the Kashmiri language.

Trailer for Prof Rahman Rahi’s Biography

A 3-minute trailer for the film titled “The Poet of Silence,” a biographical documentary film on the life and works of Kashmiri poet late Prof. Rehman Rahi has been directed by Bilal Jan.

Bilal A. Jan directed the 40-minute film “The Poet of Silence.” The film is a biographical documentary on the life and works of a Kashmiri poet.

In the documentary late Rahi, a poet, translator and critic from Jammu and Kashmir talks about his inner Poetic vision during the turbulent years of Kashmir.

Rahi’s major works

Sana-Wani Saaz (poems) (1952), Sukhok Soda (poems), Kalam-e-Rahi (poems), Nawroz-i-Saba (poems) (1958), Kahwat (literary criticism), Kashir Shara Sombran, Azich Kashir Shayiri, Kashir Naghmati Shayiri

Baba Fareed (translation), Saba Moallaqat, and Farmove Zartushtadia

Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz (In Black Drizzle )

The legendary poet’s death was widely condoled

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Jnanpith awardee Prof Rehman Rahi, one of the most influential Poets in Kashmiri in recent times. His passing marks the end of an era. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers,” LG Sinha said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Prof. Abdur Rehman Rahi.

Condoling Prof. Rehman Rahi’s demise, Dr. Farooq said, “I am extremely pained to know about the passing away of Prof Rahi Sahib. He was a living validation of Kashmir’s cultural standing and literary genius. The Kashmiri Poetic scene has been impoverished today. My heartfelt condolences and sympathies are with his bereaved family. I pray for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat.”

“I am Deeply saddened by the Demise of legendary Kashmiri poet and Lyricist Rahman Rahi sahib. He will be Remembered for his pre-eminent contribution as a poet and as a critic enriching Kashmiri language and literature in a profound manner. With his memorable and progressive poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world of Kashmir has suffered a great loss. His death marks the end of an era. My condolences to his loved ones in this hour of grief,” said former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condoled Rahi’s death.

“Saddened to hear about the sad demise of towering literary personality and Gyanpeeth Awardee Jinab Rehman Rahi sb. In his death, Kashmiri Literature and society have been left with a void that can never be filled. My condolences to the family,” she tweeted.

Saddened by the Demise of noted poet and Lyricist from Kashmir Prof Reham Rahi Sahib. Rehman sahib’s Sublime Poetry and writings have enriched Kashmiri literature for decades. His works are unforgettable gems, which will live on and inspire many. May his soul rest in peace. DAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted.

Sajad Lone tweeted, an iconic figure in Kashmiri literature and poetry, Professor Rehman Rahi Sahib passed away. An outstanding poet and a literary figure. May Allah grant Jannat

“Rehman Rahi was one of the most outstanding figures in Kashmiri literature. His creative brilliance found expression in various genres of literature. His works reflect the cultural and political vicissitudes of Kashmir. They’ll continue to influence young bards and writers. Deep condolences” tweeted CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami.

Hundreds participate in Rahi’s last rites

Hundreds of people took part in Rahman Rahi’s last rites, held at the Nowshera locality of Srinagar. The Funeral prayers were held at 2 pm on the Lawns of the shrine of Khawaja Habibullah Nowshehri. During his last rites, people termed his death a great loss to the valley.