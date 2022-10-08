Today, we have decided to take a look at the players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history throughout their various times Featured in the game. It shouldn’t come as a surprise who finishes first on this list, as LeBron James has been one of the best players in the world for the past 15 years.

However, after James, things do get interesting. We’ll give you a hint: Another Los Angeles Lakers Legend finishes second on the list.

Oh, and for those curious, Michael Jordan was only Featured in NBA 2K during his time with the Washington Wizards, but he still managed to be a Top 10 player.