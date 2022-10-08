The players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history
Today, we have decided to take a look at the players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history throughout their various times Featured in the game. It shouldn’t come as a surprise who finishes first on this list, as LeBron James has been one of the best players in the world for the past 15 years.
However, after James, things do get interesting. We’ll give you a hint: Another Los Angeles Lakers Legend finishes second on the list.
Oh, and for those curious, Michael Jordan was only Featured in NBA 2K during his time with the Washington Wizards, but he still managed to be a Top 10 player.
Average rating: 95.70
Highest rating: 99 is 2K9 and 2K14
Lowest rating: 78 is 2K4
2K seasons: 20
Average rating: 94.94
Highest rating: 99 is 2K5 and 2K9
Lowest rating: 85 is 2K16
2K seasons: 17
Average rating: 93.35
Highest rating: 99 is 2K4 and 2K6
Lowest rating: 84 is 2K12
2K seasons: 17
Average rating: 92.0
Highest rating: 97 is 2K19
Lowest rating: 80 is 2D8
2K seasons: 16
Average rating: 91.83
Highest rating: 97 is 2K
Lowest rating: 80 is 2K11
2K seasons: 12
Average rating: 91.50
Highest rating: 99 is 2K2
Lowest rating: 77 is 2K11
2K seasons: 12
Average rating: 90.66
Highest rating: 99 is 2D9
Lowest rating: 77 is 2D6
2K seasons: 18
Average rating: 90.5
Highest rating: 93 is 2K2
Lowest rating: 88 is 2K3
2K seasons: Two
Average rating: 90.12
Highest rating: 98 is 2K7
Lowest rating: 74 is 2D4
2K seasons: 16
Average rating: 90.0
Highest rating: 99 is 2K1, 2K5, 2K6 and 2K9
Lowest rating: 74 is 2K17
2K seasons: 18
Average rating: 89.81
Highest rating: 95 is 2K21
Lowest rating: 79 is 2K13 and 2K14
2K seasons: 11
Average rating: 89.80
Highest rating: 95 is 2K23
Lowest rating: 79 is 2K19
2K seasons: Five
Average rating: 89.0
Highest rating: 96 is 2K22 and 2K23
Lowest rating: 69 is 2K10
2K seasons: 14
Average rating: 88.77
Highest rating: 95 is 2K2
Lowest rating: 79 is 2D8
2K seasons: Nine
Average rating: 88.25
Highest rating: 93 is 2K19
Lowest rating: 81 is 2K12
2K seasons: 12
Average rating: 87.83
Highest rating: 97 is 2K20
Lowest rating: 72 is 2K12
2K seasons: 12
Average rating: 87.8
Highest rating: 95 is 2K1
Lowest rating: 84 is 2K3 and 2K4
2K seasons: Five
Average rating: 87.78
Highest rating: 96 is 2K19, 2K20 and 2K21
Lowest rating: 74 is 2K11 and 2K12
2K seasons: 14
Average rating: 87.76
Highest rating: 98 is 2K5
Lowest rating: 69 is 2K12
2K seasons: 13
Average rating: 87.75
Highest rating: 91 is 2K19
Lowest rating: 78 is 2K16
2K seasons: Eight
Average rating: 87.50
Highest rating: 93 is 2K
Lowest rating: 78 is 2K3
2K seasons: Four
Average rating: 87.45
Highest rating: 94 is 2K21 and 2K22
Lowest rating: 70 is 2K13
2K seasons: 11
Average rating: 87.0
Highest rating: 94 is 2K18
Lowest rating: 77 is 2K9 and 2K10
2K seasons: 15
Average rating: 86.90
Highest rating: 97 is 2K21 and 2K23
Lowest rating: 60 is 2K14
2K seasons: 10
Average rating: 86.90
Highest rating: 97 is 2K7
Lowest rating: 69 is 2K
2K seasons: 20
Average rating: 86.87
Highest rating: 96 is 2K23
Lowest rating: 68 is 2K16
2K seasons: Eight
Average rating: 86.55
Highest rating: 96 is 2K23
Lowest rating: 76 is 2K16
2K seasons: Nine
Average rating: 86.55
Highest rating: 98 is 2K2
Lowest rating: 73 is 2K17
2K seasons: 18
Average rating: 86.53
Highest rating: 92 is 2K5 and 2K8
Lowest rating: 79 is 2K11, 2K13 and 2K14
2K seasons: 15
