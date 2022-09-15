The play of Santi Giménez that goes around the world, goal to the CR7

Santiago Giménez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Santiago Giménez went to Europe to succeed at Feyenoord, a decision that was bad for many because they thought he was going to lose his place in the Mexican National Team for the World Cup in Qatar. This is because in Cruz Azul he was one of the most important players in the club.

Giménez has only been at Feyenoord for a short time and is not a starter but has shown that he is a player of great quality and an excellent signing for his club. In 97 minutes played he has scored five goals. Numbers that are impressive.

Today in the Europa League he scored his third goal in this tournament. The Mexican striker made a great shot that impressed his teammates and his own rivals. Giménez shows that he wants to succeed in European football.

Because Jiménez’s goal was Cristiano Ronaldo?

His annotation was compared to those made by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Mexican striker jumped quite high and headed in to beat the Rival goalkeeper. This goal is undoubtedly one of the best in his career.