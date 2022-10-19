The Phoenix Suns enter the season with the NBA’s 6th-best title odds

Following a season with the NBA’s best regular season record, the Phoenix Suns enter 2022-23 with the sixth-best title odds on FanDuel Sportsbook at +1000.

In addition, the Suns have the third-best odds to win the title in the Western Conference, behind the Los Angeles Clippers (+700) and Golden State Warriors (+700).

However, this team had an eventful offseason, from the Robert Sarver investigation and suspension, to Jae Crowder’s absence from training camp, to the relationship between head Coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton, to a preseason loss against the Adelaide 36ers.

With all of that in the rearview mirror, it’s time for regular season basketball to start.

So, in addition to their odds to win the NBA Finals, what is FanDuel Sportsbook saying about this Suns team?

Prop bets

Wins: 52.5

To win the Western Conference: +430 (third)

Win 55 or more games: +115 (tied for second in the NBA)

Most regular season wins: +430 (third)

To make the Western Conference playoffs: -4500 (first)

MVP

Devin Booker: +4200 (tied for 13th)

Chris Paul: +12000

Ayton: +49000

Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges: +1600 (sixth)

Ayton: +13000 (tied for 29th)

Paul: +49000 (tied for 40th)

Most Improved

Cam Johnson: +5000 (22nd)

Ayton: +5500 (tied for 23rd)

Bridges: +10000 (tied for 43rd)

Sixth Man of the Year

Johnson: +5000 (23rd)

Landry Shamet: +21000

Cam Payne +25000

Damion Lee +49000