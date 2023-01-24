The Phoenix Suns are +900 to Win the 2023 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a three-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 at home over the weekend. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points in 41 minutes, adding five rebounds and four assists.

Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul chipped in with six rebounds and eleven assists, while Torrey Craig added 20 points on his end as well.

It was also the third-straight game that Deandre Ayton missed with non-COVID illness.

“We definitely need it,” Bridges said. “Come home, get this home stretch. Just the trust in confidence, and getting guys back is great. Once you get that winning feeling, it’s contagious. We all feel it and we all know what that feeling is. … We just wanna keep it going and going. We got a lot of catching up to do.”

Bridges added“Off day. Little self care day,” according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“Might get a little pedicure, get my feet right. Might get a little IV. Get some Nutrition in me. Vitamin C and all that stuff. Then a little massage. And play my game.”

The Suns are currently in 7th place in the Western Conference. However, despite their struggles with Paul and Devin Booker missing numerous games this season, Phoenix still sits at +900 to win the 2023 NBA Finals according to OddsSeeker’s 2023 NBA Futures Championship odds.

That puts them fourth behind Boston Celtics at +350, Milwaukee Bucks at +500, and Brooklyn Nets at +800.

The Suns are looking to keep their winning streak going as they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night at 7 PM MST.