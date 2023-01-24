The Phoenix Suns are +900 to Win the 2023 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are currently on a three-game winning streak after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 at home over the weekend. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points in 41 minutes, adding five rebounds and four assists.

Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul chipped in with six rebounds and eleven assists, while Torrey Craig added 20 points on his end as well.

It was also the third-straight game that Deandre Ayton missed with non-COVID illness.

