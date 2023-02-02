The Phoenix Rising soccer team invited a forward and two goalkeepers from tryouts to preseason camp

A soccer player prepares to kick the ball.

Forward Munachi Offor (52) tries out for Phoenix Rising on Jan. 22. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

Phoenix Rising opened its preseason camp Sunday with three players who made the cut during open tryouts a week earlier:

1 big opportunity: If any players from tryouts shine during the preseason, they could end up on the regular season roster.

  • Don’t say it can’t happen: Zac Lubin became the team’s starting goalkeeper in 2019 and 2020 after impressing coaches during tryouts.

What’s next: Phoenix Rising’s regular season begins March 11 with a road game against the Charleston Battery in South Carolina.

  • Their home opener is April 1 against San Diego Loyal SC at Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex at Wild Horse Pass.
  • The team’s new stadium is under construction at 38th and Washington Streets near Sky Harbor.

Of note: If you can’t make it to the games in person, the Rising just signed a three-year broadcast deal with Arizona’s Family, so you can watch them on TV.

