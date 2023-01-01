The PGA Tour season continues and ‘elevated’ events begin at Kapalua

Golf rarely sleeps, and even then, it is with one eye open. Just more than two weeks from the time we saw PGA Tour players competing in the PNC Championship, they will be back at it this week for real at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The official 2022-23 season began in September, then took a break just before Thanksgiving, with nine events already in the books.

Now begins the resumption of the FedEx Cup season-long schedule, 34 consecutive weeks of PGA Tour golf culminating with the Tour Championship and a FedEx Cup Champion in late August.

