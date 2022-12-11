The perfect gift this Christmas, is the gift of great literature Central Western Daily

What has been read, what will be read, and what’s currently being read. Picture by Phoebe Christofi.

Do you ever struggle to think of the perfect gift? Wake up in the middle of the night stressing about what to buy that special someone?

We’ve all been there, and I’m sure we’ll be there again. When it comes to gift buying at Christmas, there are those who love it and those who dread it. What if there was a place, a magical location, that would solve all of your gift-buying needs? Well, look no further than your local bookstore.

Sarria Butler, a bookseller who has worked in bookshops on opposite sides of the country and the United Kingdom, assured us reading is not only popular, but books are thriving.

“People have been reading a lot more. I think COVID has had a positive impact on it,” she said. “We all needed a bit of escapism during the Peak of the pandemic, and reading offered the Solace a lot of people craved. I had so many customers state they hadn’t read a whole book since high school and they’re really enjoying it now.”

Sarria started her bookselling career when she was 19 at Dillons Bookshop in South Australia. A locally owned, independent store, it was the pathway to what began Sarria’s passion for selling books to children. The store has now expanded its children’s section into a large, diverse, and extremely welcoming space for kids to enjoy.

“My love for children’s books was fostered in what was, in comparison to now, quite a small section,” she said. “Talking to parents and kids about books, giving recommendations – that’s my favorite thing about the job. Getting kids excited about reading and giddy for another makes my heart sing. They’re so eager for a new story, a new adventure. I guess that’s why I love working in the book industry. Because really, we don’t work in books; we work in stories.”

Sarria then moved to London and worked at Waterstones Clapham Junction before moving back to Adelaide to continue working at Dillons. Now at 27, she’s in Perth and has been working happily at Boffins Books. She’s been in the industry for a long time, and it’s safe to say that when it comes to recommendations, she knows what she’s talking about.

When it comes to non-fiction, Sarria said there were some stand-out biographies, including My Dream Time by Ash Barty, Australia According to Hoges by Paul Hogan, I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, Now Now, Not Ever by Julia Gillard and A Village in the Third Reich by Julie Boyd.

For fiction, she said some popular books were Cormac McCarthy’s Stellar MarisJane Harper’s ExilesSJ Bennett’s Murder Most RoyalColleen Hoover’s It Starts With UsPatricia Cornwell’s Autopsyand Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These.

Drumroll, please, for children’s recommendations. Sarria recommended Tim Flannery’s Creepy Crawly CrittersJackie French’s Diary of a Rescued Wombatand Keeper of the Lot Cities book 9 Stellar Luna. “The one I’m most excited for is The Bookseller’s Apprentice by Amelia Mellor – a prequel to The Grandest Bookshop in the Worldwhich was an Australian wide best-seller,” Sarria said.

Exciting young adult titles included a beautiful hardcover edition of Red White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston; Booked by Kwame Alexander, a graphic novel for all soccer obsessed kids; Gleanings by Neal Shusterman, an exciting collection of stories from the Arc of a Scythe trilogy; Pride and Prededication by Tirzah Price, a Murder Mystery makeover of the classic Pride and Prejudice which is perfect for fans of Stalking Jack the Ripper; and The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters is the perfect thriller to wrap up the list.