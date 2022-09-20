The Pensacola Blue Wahoos head into the Playoffs Tuesday, facing Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos head into the Playoffs Tuesday, facing Montgomery

No matter how the season would have ended, Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel knows a short playoff series presents a different dynamic.

“A lot of good things have to happen,” they said. “A lot of luck involved, getting the right guys Rolling at the right time. You have to get some zeroes out of the (starting pitching), zeroes out of the bullpen.”

It is with that perspective that the Blue Wahoos enter the Southern League Divisional series on Tuesday night against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Blue Wahoos ended a five-game losing streak with a win Sunday against the Biloxi Shuckers in the final game of the regular season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The first game of the South Division Playoffs begins at 6:35 pm, Tuesday at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery, Ala.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button