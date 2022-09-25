The Penn girls golf team won a regional title Saturday

It was a double championship kind of day Saturday for the Penn girls golf team.

The Kingsmen captured a regional championship, led by individual Champion Delaney Wade, in the Lake Central Regional.

Penn shot a 340 to outdistance runner-up Lake Central by nine shots to earn top team honors at the Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. Valparaiso shot 366 to place third for the final state Qualifying spot.

The regional title by the No. 14 Kingsmen was the 14th in program history and sends the team on to the State Finals next Friday and Saturday at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

