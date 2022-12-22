The Peculiarity Of Center Prospects – NBA Draft Digest

Drafting big men, centers in particular, has become a Tricky game. Unless the player in question projects as a multipurpose star, the position is one of the toughest to prioritize, as the free agent market usually has Talent at the position to spare.

I mean, heck, as of writing, Hassan Whiteside is still just sitting at home waiting for a phone call.

Of course, a center currently ranks as the top projected pick of the 2023 NBA draft, but let’s not lump Victor Wembanyama into the grouping of traditional centers, as he defies common logic.

