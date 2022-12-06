The party may be over, but the Art of Giving exhibit continues at The Guild

Although the Holiday Party is over, The Art of Giving online auction continues and the gallery exhibit is just getting going.

Thanks to all who joined the party on Saturday, but The Art of Giving Exhibit continues at Ridgefield Guild of Artists!!

There are still three ways you can continue to shop, all while supporting The Guild and its mission to create opportunities for our artists to exhibit, enjoy classes and workshops, and participate in our community outreach:

Register for The Art of Giving Auction at silentauctionpro.com by using this link: https://www.silentauctionpro.com/signinregisterolb.php?groupId=3535&olbreturn=/memberhome.php?groupId=3535&ks=1 or by scanning the QR code to register at the Guild’s front desk to bid on Auction Items, generously donated by local celebs. Don’t miss the chance to bid on the fabulous works available. All Auction Items are located on the two right walls in the back gallery. Make a bid by scanning the QR code next to the piece you’re interested in or by going through the app. The auction closes at 11:55pm on Saturday, December 10 th . To view the Auction Gallery, use this link: https://www.silentauctionpro.com/bidonlinegrid.php?groupId=3535

. To view the Auction Gallery, use this link: https://www.silentauctionpro.com/bidonlinegrid.php?groupId=3535 On the back wall in the large gallery, see our annual 10×10 Canvas donations from our members. For a donation of $50 you can take home one of the beverage-themed canvases. Look for your favorite! These are pay and go items.

The Art of Giving Exhibit includes the rest of the artwork throughout the galleries. All are sized, and priced, for gift-giving…even if it’s a gift for yourself! All wall art and hand-made 3D pieces other than the auction items, are pay and go, too. This exhibit continues through Friday, December 23rd for holiday shopping.

Visit Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ antique barn located at 34 Halpin Lane, across from the Theater Barn to see the auction items and all other artwork for sale. You can also see all the wall art for sale online by visiting our website: www.rgoa.org. If you see something that catches your eye online, stop by The Guild during regular gallery hours, Wed – Sun, 12-4pm to see it up close and personal before you buy. Any questions?? Call The Guild at 203-438-8863 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

We thank Colleen Cash for being our Auctioneer on Saturday. We are also Grateful for all our members, sponsors, volunteers, visitors, and community for supporting The Art of Giving and The Guild!!!