The Pandemic delayed California College of the Arts’ new SF campus. Now it’s sprouting back to life
Go back in history, before the 1906 earthquake that Remade San Francisco forever, and a glass manufacturer made bottles and jars near the corner of Irwin and 7th streets. Fast forward to the year 2000, and the fenced-off site was mostly used to wash off buses.
Now it’s an empty lot, as flat as a dirt-covered lot can be, compacted and graded and prepped for the next role it will play in San Francisco’s Evolution — home to Maker Studios and Gathering space on the campus of California College of the Arts .