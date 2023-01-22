The Pac-12’s best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at every position

With the NFL Playoffs in full swing and a couple of weeks away from crowning a champion, it also means that the NFL Draft is one week closer.

This year’s class is expected to be one of the Deeper classes in recent memory, and the Pac-12 has played a major part in bolstering the class overall. When looking at the rankings of all of the players who have entered the draft, you will find that there are a handful of Pac-12 products near or at the top of Mostly every position.

While each fan follows their own respective program, Let’s take a look at the Pac-12’s best 2023 NFL Draft prospect at each position. These rankings are according to CBS Sports’ 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Position Rankings

Safety: Daniel Scott, Cal Position Rank: 5 Class Rank: 100 Corner: Christian Gonzalez, Oregon Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK Position Rank: 3 Class Rank: 12 Linebacker: Noah Sewell, Oregon Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard/USA TODAY NETWORK Position Rank: 4 Class Rank: 101 *Note* UCLA’s Laiatu Latu is ranked higher but did not publicly declare, and is believed to have returned. Defensive Lineman: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 17 Class Rank: 121 EDGE: Jeremiah Martin, Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 16 Class Rank: 89 Offensive Lineman: Andrew Vorhees, USC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 2 Class Rank: 48 Tight End: Dalton Kincaid, Utah Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK Position Rank: 3 Class Rank: 39 Wide Receiver: Jordan Addison, USC Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 1 Class Rank: 11 Running Back: Zach Charbonnet, UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 10 Class Rank: 136 Quarterback: Tanner McKee, Stanford Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Position Rank: 8 Class Rank: 185