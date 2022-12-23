The Pac-12 is waiting to construct its 2023 football schedule

This is going to be very interesting. The Pac-12 Conference is waiting to release its 2023 football schedule in the interest of waiting for more transfer Portal developments and taking time to align pieces evenly, so that no school gets a unique advantage or disadvantage.

Merton Hanks, the Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner for football operations, spoke to Jon Wilner of The Wilner Hotline:

“We hope to get it out relatively quickly,” Hanks told Wilner. “There are some things we’re taking another look at, so we’ve asked the Athletic directors for more time. It’s difficult because there are so many good teams.

“The athletic directors have been clear with us. They want schedule parity, not us putting our finger on the scale, so to speak.

“I can’t send one of the Washington schools to play in Arizona the week before the Apple Cup and have the other one playing at home. It’s not our job to pick winners. It’s our job to make the best schedule for the collective and mitigate obvious negatives.”

The delay seems like a good thing. The Pac-12 really wants to get it right.

Now we just have to wait and see if it will do exactly that. The pressure is on to deliver what it says it will do.