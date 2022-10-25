The Pac-12 has fueled a women’s basketball frenzy. What happens when USC, UCLA leave?
The Pac-12 Women’s media day began Tuesday with a bucketful of glowing numbers.
Over the past seven seasons, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four Appearances (7), in nonconference winning percentage (.793), in NCAA Tournament wins (76), in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.685), in WBCA All-Americans (15). Eleven of 24 from the 2022 McDonald’s All-Americans will make their collegiate debuts on Pac-12 rosters. Six of the top 14 recruiting classes Nationwide Belong to the Pac-12.