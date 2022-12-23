The Oyster River Boys Basketball Holiday Classic is back

DURHAM — The Oyster River Holiday Boys Basketball Classic is back in full swing for the first time in three years, and Athletic Director Andy Lathrop couldn’t be any happier.

“We’re really excited,” Lathrop said. “There is going to be a lot of basketball played in the gym here in the three days after Christmas. It’s always fun.”

Jared Khalil and the Winnacunnet High School boys basketball team will face York High School in Monday's second game of the Oyster River Boys Basketball Holiday Classic.

The eight-team tournament, which will run from Monday, Dec. 26 through Wednesday, Dec. 28, features seven Seacoast area high schools, as well as Timberlane.

“We have a lot of local schools participating,” Lathrop said. “We’re excited to get back to normal and play.”

The eight teams include New Hampshire Division I schools Dover, Spaulding, Winnacunnet and Timberlane, Division II Oyster River, Division III St. Thomas Aquinas, as well as Maine’s Class A Marshwood and Class B York.

