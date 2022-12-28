The OWGR is adding a new tour in 2023 that hosts 54-hole tournaments—and it’s not LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

“I understand OWGR has got to go through a process with a technical committee and they say there’s a time period to go through, I get all that,” Norman said in November. “But at the end of the day, knowing the players who are sitting on the sidelines who are missing out, which is detrimental to the PGA Tour and the majors as well, it shows you that the OWGR was never prepared for a new entity like LIV Golf.”