The Outer Banks Voice – The Great Art Heist opens this Friday

The Great Art Heist opens this Friday

By Submitted Story on October 4, 2022

"Oval Platter" by Kathleen Redman will be available for bidding in The Great Art Heist. "Nantucket Canister" by Jackie Church will be available for bidding in The Great Art Heist. "Grazing" by James Melvin will be available for bidding in The Great Art Heist. "OBX Flat Top Sunbathing" by Janet Groom Pierce will be available for bidding in The Great Art Heist.

Presented by TowneBank

Dare Arts’ benefit art auction, The Great Art Heist, will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo this Friday, October 7, at 6pm. Registration to bid is now open online at DareArts.org/artauction. The Great Art Heist will be open for bidding October 7 through October 28.

The opening reception will include libations, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by The Jazzmen. The reception is in conjunction with Manteo’s First Friday festivities and is free and open to everyone.

This year’s Great Art Heist will feature the work of over 100 local and regional artists, that guests can bid on in-person at the Dare Arts Gallery and online at DareArts.org/artauction.

“We are so grateful for our artist community who generously donated their talent and time to The Great Art Heist,” said Dare Arts Gallery Director Lynne Francis. “The auction has a wonderful array of media at all price points for bidders to choose from.”

If you can’t make it to opening night, plan a private viewing of The Great Art Heist with a group of friends that includes a light brunch or happy hour during the month. To schedule a private viewing, please email Dare Arts Executive Director Jessica Sands at [email protected]

“Gathering together a group of co-workers or friends for a private viewing is such a fabulous and unique way to experience The Great Art Heist,” said Dare Arts Executive Director Jessica Sands. “After pivoting from a large-scale Gala to this art auction in 2020, we are still enthusiastic about the quality of the art and the success of the event. Don’t miss it!”

Once The Great Art Heist opens, Dare Arts will be offering extended hours on Thursdays. Special Gallery hours while the auction is open are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10am to 5pm, Thursday 10am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 4pm, and closed Sunday-Monday.

Final bids must be in by 8:00pm on Friday, October 28.

Thank you to TowneBank for returning as the presenting sponsor of The Great Art Heist for the third consecutive year.

The Great Art Heist is Sponsored by Jane Webster and Basnight & Moran Insurance Agency.

For more information about the event, please visit DareArts.org/artauction or call (252) 473-5558.

Dare Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to encouraging the arts in Dare County through advocacy, enrichment and opportunity.

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus on serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values ​​all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.