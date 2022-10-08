The Other Art Fair Los Angeles Deviates From the Norm

﻿

The Other Art Fair

On September 22, 2022, The Other Art Fair Los Angeles Returns to Santa Monica’s historic Barker Hangar. Presented by Saatchi Art in partnership with Bombay Sapphire, this fair combines boundary-pushing yet affordable original works from 140 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, interactive features, tattooing, and more. Here, art is for everyone.

Bombay Sapphire will provide custom cocktails all weekend; one drink token is included with each fair ticket. Let the fizz of a refreshing Bombay & Tonic ignite your senses.

Comedian, actress, singer, and artist Melissa Villaseñor joins as a special guest artist bringing exclusive new works from her latest series, Safe to Break Apart. You can also discover additional exclusive works as part of a special feature by Moonlight Arts Collective, founded by Incubus frontman and artist, Brandon Boyd. The Moonlight Arts Collective presentation at the fair will feature works by Aric Improta, Boyd, Brian Bowen Smith, Dolly Wiseman, Heart Evangelista, Jen Rosenstein, Jose Pasillas, and Sarah Rose Hyland.

Customize your very own “motif portrait” by Portrai Me; choose your next tattoo from a Los Angeles-inspired flash sheet designed by artist Siobhan; feel the music move through your body from live DJ sets curated by dublab; and lose yourself in innovative new murals by Jacqueline Valenzuela, Kelsey Griffen, Jayes Caitlin, and more.

Plus, as an exclusive to the Los Angeles fair, Saatchi Art presents Visions of the Future, an auction and exhibition showcasing some of the best up-and-coming Talent within the photography NFT space, guest curated by a panel of experts, including Fair founder, Ryan Stanier.

There’s a reason why street food and LA go hand-in-hand. Treat yourself to iconic cuisine from the city’s most-loved food trucks: Dina’s Dumpling, The Plant Lab, StopBye Cafe, Arrvo Coffee, Uli’s Gelato, and more.

Whether you’re an art aficionado or art-curious, there’s something for everyone at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles, open September 22–25, 2022. General admission tickets start at $15.

Book your tickets today.

#sponsor

