The Orlando Magic, STUFF and Kroger Deliver a Fresh Partnership

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic, along with the help of STUFF the Magic Mascot, announce a new partnership with Kroger Delivery, the Fresh for Everyone grocer. The Magic became the first sports team partnership in Florida for Kroger.

With a focus on Freshness and convenience for Central Floridians, Kroger Delivery and the Magic are making it easy for fans to get fresh food delivered right to their front door. Through the partnership, the Magic look to amplify the Kroger Delivery Boost Membership for fans to enjoy deals on some of their favorite food brands. In addition, customers will enjoy $15 off the first three orders with a digital coupon.

“We’re enthusiastic about Kroger’s growth in Central Florida and all they’ve accomplished since Entering the market last year,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, JT McWalters. “Together we’ll deliver on a vision that helps amplify their presence throughout the season, while also connecting both of our brands with consumers in unique ways given their innovative e-commerce capabilities.”

The partnership will also feature brand integration with the Magic, including in-arena signage during all Magic home games, and co-branded digital content on the Magic social media channels. In addition, Kroger Delivery and the Magic will offer fans Promotions and discounts throughout the season.

“At Kroger Delivery, Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, and we are always thrilled to work with organizations like the Orlando Magic who share in our commitment to Engage and support efforts that enrich our communities,” said Andrea Colby, e-commerce corporate affairs and communications manager for Kroger Delivery. “Through this partnership, more Central Florida Residents will have a better place to live, work and play. We look forward to a great season with the Orlando Magic and fulfilling Our Promise to be friendly and caring, provide everything fresh, and to uplift in every way.”

Kroger is committed to providing a differentiated and affordable grocery delivery experience for customers. Each order is filled by a knowledgeable Kroger Delivery associate and delivered in a refrigerated van. The professional Kroger Delivery associate provides outstanding customer service to ensure order freshness and satisfaction, manage order changes, and inform customers of Loyalty membership benefits.