The only club in Mexico that Pelé knew for its greatness, he was even a guest of the team

Pele and Mexican soccer

December 26, 2022, 13:00 hs

For many considered the best footballer in history, Pelé, has not had a good time these last months of 2022 after a degenerative disease that has kept him in the hospital in Brazil and his entire family in veil. O Rei is in the prayers of many around the world after a prognosis that is not the most encouraging.

Pelé has had a very particular closeness to Mexico and Mexican soccer. It is worth remembering that it was precisely in Mexico where Pelé finished writing history in 1970 when he won the World Cup with Brazil at the Azteca Stadium. As a result, Pele’s affection for Mexico and its soccer has always been a constant feature of his life.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

The wait is over, what Gareca is asking for to lead El Tri and make it a Powerhouse again

While Mbappé costs 180 million, what Lionel Messi is worth after Shining in Qatar 2022

Curiously, Pele was also able to get to know one of Mexico’s most important clubs, which he considers to be perhaps the biggest in the country. According to Mediotiempo, the Brazilian was invited to play a friendly match with Chivas de Guadalajara and was impressed by the magnitfu of the team.

Pelé arrived in Guadalajara?

According to ESPN, on October 10, 1975, ‘Pelé’ was on the verge of Entering red and white history, as he accepted an invitation from the Gallos Azucareros de Jalisco, a club that had been in the First Division for less than a decade , to play a quadrangular in Guadalajara, in which Atlas, Leones Negros and Chivas were invited, as announced by the local press at the time.