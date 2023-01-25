The one surprise defensive player for 2023

The Ohio State football team will need new players to emerge if they want to get back to the College Football Playoffs in 2023.

The Ohio State football team will need to vastly prove their defense in 2023. It will be Jim Knowles’ second season as defensive coordinator and the expectation will be for them to make a major leap forward. But honestly, this defense will probably go as far as their secondary play takes them.

Major communication breakdowns and players Slipping and falling in coverage cannot happen in 2023. Most of the players will be back as only starting safeties Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman will be gone to the NFL. But I have my eye on one player that will be a surprise this spring for the Ohio State defense.

Third-year cornerback and former top 100 Recruit Jordan Hancock is ready to break out in 2023. Hancock was pushing for playing time last spring before an injury in fall camp forced him to miss most of the season. When he did get back, Hancock looked like he hadn’t played football in months.

But Hancock will have high expectations from the coaching staff. Ryan Day and cornerbacks Coach Tim Walton did not go out in the Portal to get a corner. They must believe in their players as Hancock has to be at the top of that list.

Denzel Burke Returns as the expected No. 1 corner. He’s going to need to step his game up as he disappointed last season. But as Hancock gets back to full health and everyone else is in year two of the new scheme, hopefully this defense can flourish.

Hancock has the size and speed that you want out of a starting corner. He just needs his opportunity and he’s going to get that this offseason. With a strong round of Spring practices, look for Jordan Hancock to be a starting corner and make plays next season.