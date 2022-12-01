The Olde Towne Community Christmas Golf Cart Parade Rolls on Sunday, Dec. 4 – Several Olde Towne Streets Closed

Mayor Greg Cromer is inviting the community to join the City of Slidell for the third annual Olde Towne Slidell Community Christmas Golf Cart Parade on Sunday, December 4 at 5 pm

The Parade will be led by the Slidell Sync Lawn Chair Brigade, a premier dancing group that promises to feature flashy holiday-themed lawn chairs in a very merry way, followed by decorated golf carts and Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on an antique fire truck spreading their magical cheer to all.

Everyone from the community is encouraged to participate. To sign up to participate, go to the City of Slidell’s website at MySlidell.com to fill out the Parade form and return it to the Department of Cultural & Public Affairs. Registration is free and interested spectators are encouraged to mark their calendars. Deadline for submitting forms is Wednesday, Nov. 30.

In preparation for the parade, Streets in Olde Towne Slidell will start closing at 3 pm (See the map to see which Streets will be closed.) Once bollards are in place, any vehicle that is inside the Perimeter of the safety zone will not be able to exit Olde Towne until after 8 pm, when the Parade ends and bollards are removed. “Special Event No Parking” signs will be placed throughout Olde Towne. Once the bollards are in place, no vehicles will be able to enter or leave the safety zone in Olde Towne, so please don’t park or leave your vehicles in Olde Towne after 3 pm

For more information about the Inaugural Olde Towne Slidell Christmas Parade, please call the City of Slidell’s Department of Cultural & Public Affairs at (985) 646-4375 or email [email protected]