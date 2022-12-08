The odds after the first quarter of the season

The first quarter of the 2022-23 season is in the books as teams and players alike around the NBA begin to settle in on the court with between 24-26 games completed.

Of course, the superstars of the league are playing to expectations and are putting up some remarkable performances in the early going. Some players have earned some early Buzz in several of the end-of-season Awards races, as a result.

The incoming Rookie class, led by No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, is Performing well with some individuals Emerging as key Contributors to their respective teams. It is far too early to start predicting the Rookie of the Year winner, but there are some candidates to keep an eye on.

Rookie Wire took a look at the latest odds for the Rookie of the Year award through the first quarter of the season, according to the BetMGM sportsbook. These players should be monitored as the season progresses towards the start of 2023.