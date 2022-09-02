The Occoquan Fall Arts & Crafts Show, Sept. 24 & 25

Provided by Town of Occoquan

Mark your calendars! Volunteers Needed!

Hosted in the Streets of Historic Occoquan, the Fall Arts & Crafts Show will feature two packed days of a wide range of 200+ artisans, makers, and creators in over 20 categories. Meet Emerging and experienced artisans, talk to them about their work, and view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. You’ll have the opportunity to indulge in festival fare and enjoy live music in the beer & wine garden in River Mill Park, the perfect spot to take a break. Kids will want to stop by Imagination Alley to create their own art through demonstrations and workshops or add to the community art project!

Would you like to be an integral part of it? Volunteer!

Join the ranks of the Volunteer team by signing up for a shift. The Town will need lots of help on festival days and can use every set of extra hands, so bring a friend! Training, lunch, and a Volunteer t-shirt are provided.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 & 25 in Occoquan, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm both days. Volunteer shifts and descriptions can be found on the signup sheet here. More information about all the fun planned for the weekend can be found here.