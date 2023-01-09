The NWSL permanently bans four coaches, including Paul Riley, and drops the hammer with team fines and suspensions

The National Women’s Soccer League on Monday announced corrective action in response to the league’s findings joint Investigative report released in December on systemic abuse in Women’s soccer in addition to US Soccer’s Sally Q. Yates’ independent investigation on allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct.

The corrective response includes multiple levels, ranging from permanent bans, conditional suspensions and hefty fines and it spans from individuals to governing bodies and clubs. Paul Riley is among the most notable permanent bans among the four coaches.

“The league will continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

“Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch. As part of our commitment to accountability and deterrence, the league has determined that further corrective action with respect to certain organizations and individuals identified in the joint Investigative report is appropriate and necessary.”

The league, clubs and former head coaches and executives have been named in multiple reports involving systemic abuse over the last two years. US Soccer commissioned an independent report led by former Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the findings were made public in October. The joint investigative report between the league and the NWSL Players Association released the findings to the public in December.

“The truth is in the report. True accountability is found in the actions that have been taken thus far, and just as importantly, in the choices people in positions of power make moving forward,” said NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke. “Now, it is time to realize the transformation.”

You can read all the following sanctions below:

Coaches permanently banned:

Paul Riley

Christy Holly

Rory Dames

Richie Burke

Coaches and execs banned until 2025:

Craig Harrington

Alyse LaHue

The league says future employment for Harrington and LaHue once their ban is over will be up to the discretion of the commissioner. They will be required to “acknowledge wrongdoing” and “accept personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct” as well as participate in training and demonstrate a sincere commitment to correcting behavior.

Coaches on Conditional future employment:

Farid Benstiti

James Clarkson

Vera Pauw

Amanda Cromwell

Sam Greene

Aline Reis

Somewhat similarly to Harrington and LaHue, these six coaches will be required to “acknowledge wrongdoing” and “accept personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct” as well as participate in training and demonstrate a sincere commitment to Correcting behavior.

Clubs fined:

Chicago Red Stars: $1.5 million.

Portland Thorns: $1 million.

Racing Louisville: $200,000.

North Carolina Courage: $100,000.

OL Reign: $50,000.

Gotham FC (previously, Sky Blue FC): $50,000.

In addition to the fines, North Carolina and Louisville will be required to hire a Sporting staff — coaches and general managers — that is completely distinct from the men’s teams. The staff for the Women’s teams will be required to report directly to ownership.

As for the Thorns and Red Stars, the league says that Merritt Paulson and Arnim Whisler are selling their respective clubs and the NWSL will work collaboratively with them to ensure that the transfer of power is made in an expeditious and appropriate manner. Paulson has pledged $1 million to help establish the NWSL player safety office, which may align with the $1 million fine issued on Monday.

Clubs not fined:

Washington Spirit

Kansas City Current

The league noted that Washington avoided any penalties due to change in ownership with Steve Baldwin stepping down and selling the team to Y. Michele Kang in March of 2022. As far as Kansas City goes, the league noted concerns raised by players of being “mistreated or retaliation upon raising those concerns.”

Organizational sanctions:

NWSL league office: “None of the individuals previously employed by either the NWSL or US Soccer who are named in the joint Investigative report are working in any capacity within the NWSL.” The league also announced it “incurred millions of dollars of costs” to run the joint investigation. The plan is to continue these efforts under new leadership to ensure that wide-ranging systemic reforms are made to create a Safer environment for the players and staff.”